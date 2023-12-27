Storm Gerrit: Exit ramp eastbound on the M62 is closed due to flooding
An exit ramp on the M62 is closed Eastbound at junction 26 and junction 1 of M606 (Chain Bar).
The closure has lead to queuing traffic including delays of six minutes on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
Elsewhere in Calderdale firefighters were called to help a driver stranded in high water.
Storm Gerrit has brought heavy rain to the UK and several flood warnings are in place in Calderdale.
Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.