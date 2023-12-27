Storm Gerrit has brought heavy rain to the UK and several flood warnings are now in place in Calderdale.

Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.

Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment

River levels are forecast to rise on the Upper River Calder this morning as a result of persistent heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment

River levels on the lower Calder between Mirfield and Methley are rising in response to this morning's heavy rainfall. This rainfall is forecast to continue throughout the morning with further showers forecast over the coming days. Areas most at risk include the River Calder from Brighouse to Castleford, including Chickenley Beck, Spring Mill Beck and Waindike.

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.

If you haven’t already done so, you should: