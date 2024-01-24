Storm Jocelyn: Brighouse road closed due to debris on road after high winds battered the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bonegate Road in Brighouse is reportedly closed due to debris on road both ways from A641 Bradford Road to Thornhill Bridge Lane.

A yellow weather warning for wind is still in place in Calderdale with strong winds set to lead to possible disruption to travel and utilities.

The weather warning is set to be in place until 1pm today (Wednesday).

Here’s what to expect from the strong winds:

Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible