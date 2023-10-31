Students create colourful artwork to welcome visitors to Brighouse station

College students have designed colourful artwork welcoming visitors to one of Northern’s Calderdale stations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new installation at Brighouse station features colourful abstract works designed by students at nearby Calderdale College.

The project was carried out by Friends of Brighouse Station with support from Northern.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artwork at Brighouse station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

“It is such a wonderful welcome for everyone using the railway.”

The artwork is now displayed on the bridge over the station.

Simon Dunn, curriculum area leader, at Calderdale College said: “The relationship between Northern and Calderdale college continues to go from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Projects such as this one enables the students to work closely with the Station Partnership groups to design and make artwork for a specific station and its community.