Students create colourful artwork to welcome visitors to Brighouse station
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new installation at Brighouse station features colourful abstract works designed by students at nearby Calderdale College.
The project was carried out by Friends of Brighouse Station with support from Northern.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.
“It is such a wonderful welcome for everyone using the railway.”
The artwork is now displayed on the bridge over the station.
Simon Dunn, curriculum area leader, at Calderdale College said: “The relationship between Northern and Calderdale college continues to go from strength to strength.
"Projects such as this one enables the students to work closely with the Station Partnership groups to design and make artwork for a specific station and its community.
"These projects also offer the students a great opportunity to showcase their work for all to see.”