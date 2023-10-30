News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer: Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring live show to Halifax in 2024

Fatboy Slim is bringing his big beats and incredible live show to Halifax next summer as part of his ‘Loves Summer’ 2024 tour.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The legendary DJ and producer’s eight-date UK and Ireland tour hits The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Saturday August 24 for a magical night under the stars at the historic Yorkshire venue.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, November 3 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – said: “Here we go again everyone… This tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before, and I’m really excited about it.

Most Popular
    Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring live show to Halifax in 2024. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece HallLegendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring live show to Halifax in 2024. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall
    Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring live show to Halifax in 2024. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

    "Roll on the summer!”

    Read More
    Read more: Revered hip hop artist Loyle Carner is next big act to be revealed fo...

    Fatboy Slim joins Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo among the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners – with many more to be announced very soon.

    The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

    Fatboy SlimFatboy Slim
    Fatboy Slim

    Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome one of the biggest, best known and most loved DJs in the UK to The Piece Hall.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Fatboy Slim is an icon of the British club scene, credited with taking underground dance music into the mainstream.

    "His huge talent is matched perfectly with his ability to entertain the crowd and I know the courtyard will be absolutely bouncing when he takes to the decks next summer.”

    Today’s tour announcement arrives on the heels of the 25th anniversary reissue of Fatboy Slim’s legendary album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby.

    First released in 1998, the album became one of the defining records of the 1990s. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with this record Norman Cook broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks and infectious beats.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The album that spawned era-defining singles Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now was bigger than just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; reaching Number One in the UK album charts, it contains four UK Top 10 singles, and earned Norman a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.

    Related topics:HalifaxTicketsIrelandYorkshire