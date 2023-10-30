Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer: Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring live show to Halifax in 2024
The legendary DJ and producer’s eight-date UK and Ireland tour hits The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Saturday August 24 for a magical night under the stars at the historic Yorkshire venue.
Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, November 3 via ticketmaster.co.uk
Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – said: “Here we go again everyone… This tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before, and I’m really excited about it.
"Roll on the summer!”
Fatboy Slim joins Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo among the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners – with many more to be announced very soon.
The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome one of the biggest, best known and most loved DJs in the UK to The Piece Hall.
“Fatboy Slim is an icon of the British club scene, credited with taking underground dance music into the mainstream.
"His huge talent is matched perfectly with his ability to entertain the crowd and I know the courtyard will be absolutely bouncing when he takes to the decks next summer.”
Today’s tour announcement arrives on the heels of the 25th anniversary reissue of Fatboy Slim’s legendary album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby.
First released in 1998, the album became one of the defining records of the 1990s. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with this record Norman Cook broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks and infectious beats.
The album that spawned era-defining singles Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now was bigger than just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; reaching Number One in the UK album charts, it contains four UK Top 10 singles, and earned Norman a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.