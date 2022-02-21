Talks with bus firms to see pass holders travel more cheaply around West Yorkshire

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said talks were taking place between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – of which Calderdale Council is a member – and operators.

In the public question time section of the full meeting of Calderdale Council, Nikki Kelly had asked the authority to help get the restrictions removed totally – those with concessionary passes have to pay at morning peak times.

“With NHS appointments being offered more frequently, residents have been given time slots as early as 7am.

Passengers at Halifax bus station

“In the light of this, and extortionate bus fare price increases, will the council commit to working with West Yorkshire Metro in looking at removing the restrictions on peak time usage for disabled and concessionary passes,” she said.

Ms Kelly said this would also particularly help children, who had missed a lot of valuable education time through the COVID-19 pandemic, to attend appointments outside of school hours.

Coun Scullion said the council recognised the importance of an economical, regular and reliable bus service capable of taking people where they want to go, when they need to go.

“it is already committed to working in partnership with West Yorkshire Metro – that is why we are fully supportive of the Mayoral pledge made by Tracy Brabin to join up transport costs across West Yorkshire, the effects of which will be to bring buses back under public control to introduce simpler fares, to create a ‘tap in, tap out’ capped fare to create flexible ticketing options including contactless and to introduce a green bus fleet,” she said.

Coun Scullion said the scheme being referred to enabled older people and those with disabilities to travel by bus free of charge after 9.30am on weekdays and at any time at weekends – this was a national scheme.

“While the Combined Authority currently has discretion to vary the scheme to enable free travel before 9.30am, the additional cost would need to be funded from Council Tax.

“Although the Combined Authority’s 2022-23 budget does not include provision to fund this discussions are already ongoing with bus operators to facilitate cheaper fares for free bus pass holders travelling before 9.30am, Monday to Friday,” she said.