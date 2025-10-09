Team in charge of Halifax town centre revamp give roadworks update

The team leading a massive overhaul of how we travel around Halifax town centre have given an update on the roadworks involved.

Calderdale Next Chapter is a Calderdale Council website and social media account dedicated to the regeneration projects across Calderdale.

Some of those projects are underway, some are still to start while others, such as in Elland town centre, are complete.

A huge revamp of Halifax town centre started last year and is still ongoing.

The new layout on Broad Street to the north of the town centre with new cycle routes, crossings, and access to the bus station.

In several posts replying to social media comments about the project, Next Chapter has given some key information about how the project is going.

In one reply, it said: “Work will be completed in three parts; western, eastern and central; with work on each section to run consecutively to minimise disruption.

"Work is progressing really well on the west section. This month, the area around Bull Green has been opened up to traffic.

"We're looking to start on the east section in 2026.”

The new layout outside The Victoria Theatre with cycle routes and crossings.

It also said of the work at the junction of Pellon Lane and Cow Green: “Work at this section is due to complete mid-December.

"There will be some surfacing (to be undertaken at night) in early January 2026.

"We are working with contractors Galliford Try to improve the traffic flow through those temporary lights.”

And it said the plan is for the whole project to be done by summer 2028.

The new junction and welcoming gateway at Bull Green

In terms of the the west section, cycle lanes and new crossings have been installed in the area around the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street.

Also now complete is work to remove Bull Green roundabout, which has been replaced with a new junction.

This, the council says, allows for “a new gateway to the town centre from the west with more space and a more pleasant experience for people walking into the town centre, trees to be planted around the junction, a new crossing on Bull Green, more efficient journeys for buses and other traffic passing through, and a new right-turn out of George Street to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.”

Also involved in the western section is converting the section of Northgate between Northgate House and Trinity Sixth Form Academy and the Bus Station into a space for people walking or cycling, with trees and places to sit.

The new layout at Cow Green has larger footways and clear routes for all road users.

The crossing on Broad Street from Broad Street Plaza is being upgraded to allow people to cross in a straight line without a pause, and the subway that connects Lister Court to Crown Street is being filled in and replaced with a crossing on Cow Green.

A new crossing will be added on North Bridge Street to make the walk into town from the north safer and cycle lanes will be installed on either side of the road, while the signals will be upgraded so that they link to others in the area in a bid to to keep vehicles moving more efficiently when there is traffic to the west of town.

At the junction of Fountain Street and Commercial Street, staggered crossings have been replaced with new ones to allow people to cross without a pause and pavements around that area have been widened.

The one-way along Powell Street has been reversed and on Broad Street a new crossing is being added close to the junction with Orange Street.

When it starts next year, the east section will see a new road built to the east of the Hughes Corporation building.

The road will follow the old alignment of Church Street and serve as the main road carrying traffic around the eastern side of Halifax.

The new layout from the corner of Albion Street and Market Street. Bollards reserve access to Market Street for people.

That will then mean being able to create an open space on the approach to The Piece Hall and a walking and cycling route into the town centre.

Rising bollards will be installed to allow access for approved vehicles but mostly the area will be traffic-free.

The mini roundabout at the junction of New Road and South Parade will be removed and replaced with a new junction layout, with two lanes created on the approach to the junction from Church Street to reduce journey times for vehicles travelling through to Prescott Street and South Parade.

Vehicles will no longer be able to access New Road from this junction and will need to use Bath Street instead of Lilly Lane to access Church Street.

Wider footpaths, improved crossing points and a new road layout will be introduced for Square Road at the Blackledge junction and the outbound lanes on Charlestown Road at the junction with New Bank will be extended to increase capacity and reduce journey times around the east of Halifax.

The central section will see Market Street pedestrianised from the edge of Halifax Borough Market at Albion Street to Old Market.

For more details, visit https://www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/a629-halifax-town-centre