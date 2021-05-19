Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after Halifax crash as car smashes into vehicles and wall
A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash that saw the car he was travelling smash into two other vehicles and a wall.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Saddleworth Road near Halifax.
The Western area Roads Policing unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has footage of the single vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta on Saddleworth Road at the junction with Church Lane, Barkisland, on Tuesday night.
The crash took place at about 9.15pm after the car came off the road on a bend and collided with a parked vehicle and a wall before striking another vehicle and coming to rest outside a farm building.
The car had been driving on Saddleworth Road heading towards Barkisland just prior to the collision.
Four males in the car were taken to hospital for treatment, with two suffering serious injuries.
Injuries to one of the two males, who is aged 17 and from Huddersfield, are described as potentially life threatening.
Anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision, the incident itself, or who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log number 1870 of May 18.