Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after Halifax crash as car smashes into vehicles and wall

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Saddleworth Road near Halifax.

The Western area Roads Policing unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has footage of the single vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta on Saddleworth Road at the junction with Church Lane, Barkisland, on Tuesday night.

The crash took place at about 9.15pm after the car came off the road on a bend and collided with a parked vehicle and a wall before striking another vehicle and coming to rest outside a farm building.

The car had been driving on Saddleworth Road heading towards Barkisland just prior to the collision.

Four males in the car were taken to hospital for treatment, with two suffering serious injuries.

Injuries to one of the two males, who is aged 17 and from Huddersfield, are described as potentially life threatening.