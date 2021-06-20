These are all the improvements being planned on the A629 in north Halifax

A public consultation has launched for people to have their say on the ‘A629 North’ project, which proposes changes along the route from Orange Street roundabout to Ogden in North Halifax including Lee Mount, Ovenden and Illingworth.

Here we take a closer look at what is being planned along the highway

A629 Wrigley Hill junction improvements

Orange Street roundabout

Proposed changes - Whitehill Road will become one-way only westbound. Footways will be widened at the western end of Whitehill Road with a new pedestrian crossing. There is plans for a potential vehicle activated speed sign on A629 north of the junction.

A629 Shay Lane/Nursery Lane pedestrian improvements

Proposed changes - At the Keighley Road and Nursery Lane junction, there will be a new pedestrian crossing and widened footpaths which include tactile paving. On Ovenden Road, south of Athol Gardens, the existing crossing facility will be upgraded to a zebra crossing.

Old Lane/Valley floor cycle corridor

There are two possible options under consideration:

Option One would use all of Old Lane - from the town centre up to the A629 Ovenden Road. This includes speed calming measures along the length of Old Lane through width restrictions and/or speed humps. The track between Old Lane and Woodside Road closed to vehicles.

Option two would use Old Lane north of the Mill Lane junction. South of this junction, the potential route passes through the currently disused development land between Mill Lane and Lee Bank. The scheme would then continue along Lee Bank and tie in with a proposed Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) scheme.

Orange Street roundabout pedestrian improvements