This is when the new bridge along the A629 is set to open as the major roadworks near the end

The major change to the road layout will see cars connected to the A6026 Wakefield Road to the A629 over the newly built canal bridge.

A sign along the A629 is telling drivers that the bridge is set to open on Sunday (April 28).

The new bridge is part of the A629 works

Calderdale Council detailed last week how people will use the new road layouts. Here are the routes that will use the new bridge:

Elland Wood Bottom to Copley – Drivers travelling from the south or the M62 towards Copley or Sowerby Bridge, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking. Leave the A629 at Elland Wood Bottom and take a left to join the A6026 Wakefield Road over the new canal bridge. At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the road round as it passes Salterhebble Top Lock on the left.

Elland Wood Bottom to West Vale and Elland – If you are travelling from the south or the M62 and you want to head back into West Vale or towards Elland, then you have the option to take a new route. Leave the A629 at Elland Wood Bottom and take a left to join the A6026 Wakefield Road over the new canal bridge. At the roundabout take the first exit to join the B6112 Stainland Road towards West Vale.

West Vale and Elland to M62 – If you are travelling from West Vale along the B6112 you have the option of taking a new route towards the south and junction 24 of the M62. Take the second exit at the roundabout on to the A6026 Wakefield Road and across the new canal bridge. From there you will take a right to join the A629 south.

Copley and Sowerby Bridge to M62 – If you are travelling from Copley towards junction 24 of the M62, or on to Huddersfield, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking. Stay on the A6026 Wakefield Road and take the first exit at the roundabout and over the new canal bridge. From there you will take a right to join the A629 south.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.