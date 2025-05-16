Three town centre parking spaces in Halifax and Elland to be converted for car club members
Calderdale Council proposes to introduce three car club only parking spaces.
Car clubs aim to provide opportunity for individuals and companies to reduce their dependence on the use of private cars
The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that on 7 May 2025 the Borough Council of Calderdale (“the Council”) in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (“the Act”) made the Borough Council of Calderdale (On-Street Waiting, Loading and Parking Places) Order 2024 (Variation No.5) Order 2025, the effect of which will be to:
“• Convert an existing pay and display parking bay on Princess Street, Halifax into a car club permit holders only bay all days, all hours.
“• Convert an existing pay and display parking bay on Old Market, Halifax into a car club permit holders only bay all days, all hours.
“• Convert an existing limited waiting/residents parking bay on Coronation Street, Elland into a car club permit holders only bay all days, all hours.”
Enterprise Car Club is a car sharing club that gives access to vehicles parked in various locations across the UK that can be unlocked with a phone.
There is currently a car sharing scheme in the Upper Calder Valley.
POD - Calder Valley Shared Transport launched last year with three cars in Hebden Bridge, and two in Todmorden.
The notice also notes that part of Coronation Street in Elland that is currently no waiting at any time will be converted into a limited waiting/residents parking bay.
The Order will come into effect on May 19.