Three weeks of Stump Cross roadworks as 2km is replaced

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, has said it is replacing ageing pipework with two kilometres of new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued and reliable supply of gas to customers in Stump Cross.

Work will start on July 26 2021 and is expected to last for three weeks.

There will be temporary three-way traffic lights on Godley Lane (Outside Stump Cross Inn), A58 and A6036.

Stump Cross in Halifax

Christopher Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works, however it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Stump Cross.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.