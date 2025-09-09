Todmorden fire: Blaze shuts Calderdale road as residents urged 'keep windows and doors closed'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Sep 2025, 09:13 BST
A fire has closed a Calderdale road this morning.

Bacup Road in Todmorden has been shut while fire crews deal with a blaze at a commercial building.

People living nearby are being urged to “keep windows and doors closed” to protect themselves from a “significant smoke plume”.

The fire was reported at 1.23am and 15 fire engines from West Yorkshire and Lancashire stations have been deployed.

According to AA traffic reports, the A681 Bacup Road is shut in both directions between Moorside Crescent and Watty Terrace.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

