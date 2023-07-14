Todmorden Town Council opposes proposed changes to train station ticket office

The proposals announced by the Rail Delivery Group earlier this month would see ticket offices close across the country.

There are currently three staffed stations in Calderdale, Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

If the plans go ahead the only ticket offices that will remain on the Calder Valley line will be Leeds, Bradford Interchange, Rochdale and Manchester.

Todmorden Train Station

Todmorden Town Councillors have asked the Town Clerk to respond to Northern Rail’s public consultation on the closures, expressing strong objections on behalf of the council and citing the adverse effects such actions would have on the town, its businesses, residents, commuters, and tourism.

A spokesperson for Todmorden Town Council said: “There are concerns that these facilities will not be accessible to all. One example raised by members was whether the machines will be suitable for partially sighted or blind users.

“Members are concerned that the proposed changes could have a negative effect on jobs in the area and throughout the entire country.

“There are also questions around the impact on climate change. Making it harder to access train services could reduce usage, and passengers may resort to driving instead.

“Other concerns raised included passenger safety as a result of reducing human support at the station and the legality of the consultation.

“Something as significant to Todmorden and many other towns requires more than a three-week consultation period.”

The Council has now written to West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker asking them to both to investigate these concerns and provide any support they can to the Council and the people of Todmorden in this matter.