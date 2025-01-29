Traffic: Drivers facing delays in and out of Brighouse following crash this morning
Drivers travelling to and from Brighouse are facing delays this morning (Wednesday).
The road is partially blocked and traffic is queueing due to crash on A6025 Elland Road both ways from Kinnaird Close to Binns Top Lane.
According to the AA’s traffic news, the accident was first reported at 7.37am.
Elsewhere in Calderdale, drivers are facing delays of eight minutes and increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound between The Avenue and New Bank.
