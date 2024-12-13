An accident in Triangle has been causing delays for drivers this morning.

The accident happened on Rochdale Road at Butterworth Lane at around 8.23am, partially blocking the route.

AA’s traffic alerts were reporting that it was still causing delays at 9.50am.

As reported by the Courier, there was also a crash in Hipperholme this morning.

The accident is understood to have partly blocked the A644 Denholme Gate Road both ways from Coley Road to Northedge Lane.