Traffic on A629: Drivers face delays as traffic lights stuck on red along major route in and out of Halifax
Drivers are facing severe delays along the A629 this afternoon (Friday) as traffic lights along the route are stuck on red.
AA Travel News reports queueing traffic due to temporary traffic signals working incorrectly on A629 Salterhebble Hill both ways.
Social media reports suggest the lights aren’t working going from the new roundabout from Stainland Road onto the A629.
Drivers are reporting delays in excess of 30 minutes.
The First Halifax buses X1 and 501 are seeing delays with the latter running up to 50 minutes late.