Traffic on A629: Drivers face delays as traffic lights stuck on red along major route in and out of Halifax

Work along the A629

Drivers are facing severe delays along the A629 this afternoon (Friday) as traffic lights along the route are stuck on red.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Travel News reports queueing traffic due to temporary traffic signals working incorrectly on A629 Salterhebble Hill both ways.

Social media reports suggest the lights aren’t working going from the new roundabout from Stainland Road onto the A629.

Drivers are reporting delays in excess of 30 minutes.

The First Halifax buses X1 and 501 are seeing delays with the latter running up to 50 minutes late.