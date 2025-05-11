Traffic Regulation Order: Plans to stop traffic turning left from A629 Portland Place into Prescott Street

A Traffic Regulation Order has been submitted to stop drivers turning left on part of the A629 in Halifax town centre.

The proposals are to stop traffic turning left from the A629 Portland Place into Prescott Street.

The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of Calderdale in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 proposes to make the above order, the effects of which will be as follows:

"Prohibited traffic movement: No left turn: From the A629 Portland Place travelling southbound into Prescott Street.”

The reason given for the change is that as part of ongoing corridor improvement works along the A629 in Halifax, the traffic signals at the Portland Place/Prescott Street/Skircoat Road junction are being upgraded to improve efficiency and enhanced crossing facilities for pedestrians.

In a statement of reasons for the left turn ban, Calderdale Council said: “To achieve the above, the southbound left turn movement from Portland Place into Prescott Street will need to be banned as Prescott Street will be showing a green man for pedestrians when the main road traffic is also on green.

"This banned left turn will also provide for a safer journey for cyclists travelling southbound along the A629 at this junction, as any potential conflict with left turning vehicles will be removed.”

Documents giving more detailed particulars of the order, including the statement of reasons and a plan showing the affected roads are available for inspection at Halifax Central Library, Halifax, HX1 1QG, from, from 10am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Alternatively copies of the documents can be made available on request via email [email protected] or telephone 01422 288001 or 288002.

Anyone wishing to object to or make a representation to any part of the proposed order must send the grounds for objection or support in writing to reach the council by no later than May 29 to either [email protected] or to Highways and Transportation, C/O the Town Hall. Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ for the attention of the Highways Traffic Team.

All objections must specify the grounds on which they are made.