Traffic restrictions outside a Halifax village school to become permanent following an Experimental Order
Notice has been given that Traffic Regulation Orders around Wainstalls School will continue in force indefinitely following an Experimental Order.
The Order relates to a one way system, restrictions for on-street waiting, loading and parking places.
The Public Notice reads: “The Borough Council of Calderdale (Wainstalls School) (Tree Lane) Traffic Regulation Order 2025 relates to:
“1) the one way system at all times on Tree Lane, Halifax proceeding in a westerly direction from a point approximately 55 metres south west of its junction with Cold Edge Road in a westerly direction to a point approximately 18 metres east of its junction with Wainstalls Road.”
A second order, the Borough Council of Calderdale (On-Street Waiting, Loading And Parking Places) Order 2024 (Variation No.4) Order 2025, places restrictions on Wainstalls Road.
The Order outlines that no vehicles shall wait, load or unload during 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.30pm to 4pm Mondays to Fridays along several lengths of Wainstalls Road.
The Order also details: “No vehicle shall wait or stop 8am - 5pm Mondays to Fridays on the School Keep Clear Markings on the east side of Wainstalls Road from a point approximately 65 metres south of its junction with the southern kerbline of Tree Lane in a southerly direction for a distance of approximately 25 metres.”
The Orders will come into force on May 5.
For more information on the notice visit publicnoticeportal.uk
