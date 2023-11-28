Traffic: Road closures that Calderdale drivers should watch out for this week

Here are the National Highways road closures that Calderdale drivers should watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9pm November 22 to 5am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

M62.

• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 10pm November 27 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road closures and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm December 1 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.