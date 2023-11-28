Heritage: Here are 13 of Calderdale's buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2023

2 . Former lock-up, 121, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax

Dating to 1823 the lock-up is a small two-storey building with coursed sandstone walls and stone slate roof. The roof covering and drainage is in very poor condition. North Halifax Historic Buildings Preservation Trust hopes to acquire the building by asset transfer from the Local Authority. A condition survey and options appraisal has been completed with grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund and a schedule of repair has been developed with grant from Historic England. A working party, organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, has carried out some holding repairs. Photo: Google Street View