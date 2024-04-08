Traffic & travel: 8 M62 lane and slip road closures for Halifax drivers to avoid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm March 28 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M62, from 8pm November 27 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions jct 22 - slip road closure and lane closures for signage works.

• A58, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 23, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M606, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.