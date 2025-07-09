Traffic & travel: Bus routes to change and drivers divert during Alma Lane roadworks
Drivers and bus passengers are being warned diversions due to roadworks.
Alma Lane at Cotton Stones, Sowerby Bridge is closed from its junction with Lumb Lane to Clay Pits Lane today (Wednesday).
The closure is in place between 8am and 5pm.
Team Pennine buses 561 and 562 are diverting via A58 to Ripponden while the works take place.
The alternative route for HGV is via Otter Lee Lane, Helm Lane, Birks Lane, Lumb Lane.
The alternative route for vehicles Clay Pits Lane, Lighthazles Road, Blackshaw Clough Road, Lane head Road, Foxen Lane, Nathan Lane, Lumb Lane.