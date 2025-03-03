Traffic & Travel: Calderdale road to be closed for a month with a diversion in place
Harper Royd Lane in Norland will be closed including Hollin Lane junction from Hollin Lane to Marlborough House for a distance of approximately 260 metres.
A walkway will be provided for pedestrians throughout the works.
The closure is set to be in place until March 30 to allow for works by Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd to take place.
Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed section of road.
The alternative route is via unaffected part of Harper Royd Lane, Sowerby Croft Lane, Shaw Lane, Hob Lane and vice versa.
