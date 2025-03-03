Traffic & Travel: Calderdale road to be closed for a month with a diversion in place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Calderdale road is set to be closed with a diversion in place until the end of the month.

Harper Royd Lane in Norland will be closed including Hollin Lane junction from Hollin Lane to Marlborough House for a distance of approximately 260 metres.

A walkway will be provided for pedestrians throughout the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure is set to be in place until March 30 to allow for works by Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd to take place.

Road closedRoad closed
Road closed

Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed section of road.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Harper Royd Lane, Sowerby Croft Lane, Shaw Lane, Hob Lane and vice versa.

For more news, what’s on and sport from across Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Related topics:TrafficCalderdaleTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice