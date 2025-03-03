Traffic & Travel: Calderdale road to be closed for a month with a diversion in place

A Calderdale road is set to be closed with a diversion in place until the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harper Royd Lane in Norland will be closed including Hollin Lane junction from Hollin Lane to Marlborough House for a distance of approximately 260 metres.

A walkway will be provided for pedestrians throughout the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is set to be in place until March 30 to allow for works by Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd to take place.

Road closed

Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed section of road.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Harper Royd Lane, Sowerby Croft Lane, Shaw Lane, Hob Lane and vice versa.

For more news, what’s on and sport from across Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk