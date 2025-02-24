Traffic & Travel: Delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning

Drivers in Calderdale are facing delays on the roads this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58: Queueing traffic on A58 Godley Lane both ways at Old Godley Lane in the construction area. Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A58 Godley Lane Westbound between Leyburn Avenue and The Incline.

A646: Slow traffic on A646 Halifax Road both ways at Stony Lane in the construction area.

M62: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).