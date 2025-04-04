Traffic & Travel: Delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Apr 2025, 08:44 BST
Traffic in Calderdale.
Drivers are facing delays in Halifax town centre this morning (Friday).

Along the A58 in Halifax drivers are seeing delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A58 Burdock Way Westbound between The Avenue and A629 Orange Street (Orange Street Roundabout).

AA Traffic News is also showing congestion around Hipperholme crossroads, along Leeds Road to Stump Cross and the A646 between Luddenden Foot and Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge

