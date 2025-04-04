Traffic & Travel: Delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning
Drivers are facing delays in Halifax town centre this morning (Friday).
Along the A58 in Halifax drivers are seeing delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A58 Burdock Way Westbound between The Avenue and A629 Orange Street (Orange Street Roundabout).
AA Traffic News is also showing congestion around Hipperholme crossroads, along Leeds Road to Stump Cross and the A646 between Luddenden Foot and Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge
For more traffic news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.