Traffic & travel: Delays through Sowerby Bridge, Wyke and on M62 this morning

There’s congestion on the roads in Calderdale this morning (Tuesday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A58 Bolton Brow both ways at A6026 Wakefield Road.

A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J24 (Ainley Top).

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A650 Bradford Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.