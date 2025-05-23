Traffic & Travel: Drivers and buses to divert in Elland due to roadworks until June 2
Saddleworth Road in Elland will be closed to allow utility repair and maintenance works by Northern Gas Networks to take place.
Bus passengers are being warned of changes to services during the works, including missed stops.
Team Pennine said: “Saddleworth Road in Elland is closed due to Gas works.
“The 343 and 563 will be diverting along Long Wall and Victoria Road in both directions between West Vale and Elland.
“Stops missed: Elland Saddleworth Road Albert Mills (stop), Elland Saddleworth Road, Elland Morrisons.
“This is in place until June 2.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
There are also two-way traffic signals in place on Elland Bridge for the works.
