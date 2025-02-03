Traffic & Travel: Drivers facing delays through Shelf following crash this morning
A road through a Calderdale village is partially blocked following a crash this morning (Monday).
There’s slow traffic on A6036 Witchfield Hill both ways at Burned Road.
According to the AA’s traffic news, the accident was first reported at 8.58am with congestion along to Halifax Road.
Elsewhere in Calderdale drivers are seeing congestion along the A606 between Luddenden Foot and Friendly.
For more on Calderdale news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk