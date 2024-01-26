Traffic & Travel: Here are the road closures for Calderdale drivers to watch out for over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• M62, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction/ renewal works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier works.