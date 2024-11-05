Traffic & Travel: Luddenden Foot road closed for around four weeks with a diversion in place

A road in Luddenden Foot is set to be closed for around four weeks for gas works to take place.

Part of John Naylor Lane off the A646 is closed for utility repair and maintenance works to take place.

The work is being conducted by Northern Gas Networks and the road closure is set to be in place until December 6.

A diversion is in place for those still needing to access the closed section of John Naylor Lane.

From Burnley Road drivers are advised to turn right onto Danny Lane, continue to Magson House Road and right to John Naylor Lane.