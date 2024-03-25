Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work by Network Rail will take place to the bridge near Rochdale later this year.

Passengers and motorists are urged to check before they travel in September 2024 as rail and road closures are required to replace the 42m long, 2000 tonne bridge.

The work will ensure safe and reliable journeys for passengers and freight over this vital structure for years to come.

Castleton bridge. Picture: NR Air Ops.

To complete the work, engineers need to dismantle the old bridge and take it away on the M62. The new bridge materials will be delivered by road and built on site.

The M62 will be closed over two weekends between J18 and J20:

The evening of September 6 to early morning September 9

The evening of September 20 to early morning September 23

Outside of the full road closure, the motorway will be reduced to three lanes.

There will be nightly closures to support the work to the base of the bridge.

The railway will be closed September 6 to 24 between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale. Rail replacement buses will be in operation for passengers.

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, said: “I’d like to thank passengers and motorists for their understanding while we carry out this work. Please, check before you travel on the M62 or between Manchester and Rochdale in September 2024.”.

Network Rail are working with National Highways to help road users understand what the work means for them.

Amy Williams, regional director at National Highways, said: “The collaboration between Network Rail and National Highways highlights our commitment to minimising disruption for both rail and road users during this essential project.

“We appreciate the understanding of passengers and motorists during this work and urge them to check travel plans for September 2024.

“National Highways is actively working with Network Rail to communicate the impact on road users and ensure a smooth process during this important upgrade, more information will be shared in the coming months.”