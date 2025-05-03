Traffic & Travel: Metro warns bus passengers of Brighouse diversions later this month
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Metro has warned bus passengers of Brighouse diversions later this month due to roadworks.
Halifax Road in Brighouse is set to be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, May 6 to Friday, May 16.
The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am each night.
West Yorkshire Metro has said that the 549 service will divert via Mill Royd Street, Huddersfield Road and Ludenscheid Link during the time of the closure.
For more news, sport and what’s on visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.