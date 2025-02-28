Traffic & Travel: Overnight closures set for Halifax until April at Bull Green and Cow Green

A major route through Halifax is set to see overnight closures.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.

The road will be closed from A629 Barum Top/Bull Green to Cow Green for a distance of approximately 250 metres.

The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.

The closure is set to be in place until April 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The section of the A629 has seen a lot of work over the past 12 months as part of the A629 phase works.

As part of the project Bull Green roundabout has been removed and will be replaced with a new junction layout.

It is hoped the new layout will allow for new crossing on Bull Green, more efficient journeys for buses and other traffic passing through and a new right-turn out of George Street to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.

There will also be a new layout at Cow Green with larger footways and clear routes for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice for the closure reads: “Notice is hearby given that Calderdale Council because of works by Roadway UK Traffic Management Ltd have made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of A629 Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top from A629 Barum Top/Bull Green to Cow Green for a distance of approximately 250 metres.

"Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained.

“Vehicle access to residents only when works allow.”