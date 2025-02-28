Traffic & Travel: Overnight closures set for Halifax until April at Bull Green and Cow Green

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major route through Halifax is set to see overnight closures.

The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.

Read More
Read more: More roadworks planned for Halifax town centre as next stage of compl...

The road will be closed from A629 Barum Top/Bull Green to Cow Green for a distance of approximately 250 metres.

The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.
The A629 at Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top will be closed from 8pm to 5am daily.

The closure is set to be in place until April 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The section of the A629 has seen a lot of work over the past 12 months as part of the A629 phase works.

As part of the project Bull Green roundabout has been removed and will be replaced with a new junction layout.

It is hoped the new layout will allow for new crossing on Bull Green, more efficient journeys for buses and other traffic passing through and a new right-turn out of George Street to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.

There will also be a new layout at Cow Green with larger footways and clear routes for all road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The notice for the closure reads: “Notice is hearby given that Calderdale Council because of works by Roadway UK Traffic Management Ltd have made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of A629 Bull Green/Cow Green/Barum Top from A629 Barum Top/Bull Green to Cow Green for a distance of approximately 250 metres.

"Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained.

“Vehicle access to residents only when works allow.”

Related topics:TrafficHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice