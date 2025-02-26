More roadworks are on their way for Halifax as the next stage of a massive change to how people travel around the town centre gets underway.

A complete overhaul of the town centre’s roads started last year which has included months of roadworks and the removal of Bull Green roundabout.

Now more work is planned, this time on the eastern side of the town centre.

Calderdale Council has announced a raft of Traffic Regulation Orders around Halifax Rail Station, The Piece Hall Halifax Bus Station and other routes in and out of the town centre, and is asking people to share their views on what is bring proposed.

Bull Green roundabout has been removed and work is underway to create a new junction layour

The plans include reopening the old route along Church Street to the eastern side of the former warehouses at Square Road – known as the Hughes Corporation building – as the main road east of Halifax town centre.

There could also be a new public space to welcome visitors arriving from the rail station, say the council, and to provide a safe walking and cycling route into the town centre.

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Prescott Street, South Parade, New Road, and Church Street would be replaced with a signalised junction.

An artist's impression of how the area outside Square Chapel in Halifax could look

The council is planning to close New Road to vehicles at the junction with Prescott Street and there would be no access out of Lilly Lane into the junction. Access to Lilly Lane would still be possible.

Crossing around the junction of Horton Street and Church Street would be improved, and a bus gate would be introduced between King Street and Square Road to limit access to Charles Street for buses, coaches, cycles, taxis and motorcycles only.

Crossings for pedestrians and cycles are planned to link Winding Road and the rail station, and there could be a new bus layby south of the Wade Street junction with Winding Road.

At the junction of Church Street, Lower Kirkgate and Bank Bottom, a new layout is being suggested providing right-turn lanes leading to the retail delivery entrance and Southowram Bank.

These lanes will mean heavy goods vehicles will avoid having to stop-start on the hill, and are aimed at improving traffic flow along Bank Bottom.

Crossings are also being proposed on each arm of the junction.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the council wants people to have their say on the proposals ahead of a formal consultation later this year.

“Millions of pounds of investment is transforming Halifax town centre, with improved spaces and layouts aiming to make travel safer and more efficient,” she said.

“Work is currently underway to the west of the town but the next phase of the project is focused on the eastern side, including the busy visitor destinations of the Piece Hall, library, rail station and Woolshops shopping centre.

“We want to make it easier for people to move between these key locations, with proposals for the eastern phase including improved connections from the rail station and better access to the bus station. Changes to road layouts will also reduce congestion and reroute through traffic away from the town centre.”

For more details about the plans and how to comment, visit https://calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/a629-halifax-town-centre/east-tro