Traffic & travel: Slow traffic in Brighouse after a crash on A644 this morning
There’s slow traffic through Brighouse this morning after a crash.
The A644 Wakefield Road westbound from Sherwood Road to Lidl is partially blocked.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area and drivers are experiencing queues back along the A644 towards the M62.
For more Calderdale news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.