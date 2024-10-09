Traffic & travel: Slow traffic in Brighouse after reports of a crash on Huddersfield Road this morning
There’s slow traffic through Brighouse this morning after a crash (Wednesday).
There is congestion on the A641 Huddersfield Road both ways near the train station.
There are reports of slow moving traffic through the area.
Elsewhere in Calderdale there’s also slow moving traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
The average speed is 15 mph on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and Chain Bar.
