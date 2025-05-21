Traffic & Travel: Slow traffic on the M62 this morning at Chain Bar
Drivers should expect slow traffic on the M62 this morning (Wednesday).
There’s slow traffic on the M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
Drivers are facing severe delays of eleven minutes and easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
Else where in West Yorkshire there are delays of eight minutes and increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).