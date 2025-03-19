Traffic & Travel: Station Road in Sowerby Bridge closed with a diversion in place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

A road in Sowerby Bridge will be closed until the start of next month for works to take place.

A section of Station Road is closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place until April 4.

Station Road is closed partway from the junction with A58 West Street.

Diversions are in place for those still needing to access Station Road.

The alternative route from West Street is via Water Street, Victoria Bridge, Victoria Road and Norland Road.

