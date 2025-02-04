Traffic updates: A672 Oldham Road next to M62 closed closed after crash in the early hours

A Calderdale road near the M62 is currently closed following a crash in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The A672 Oldham Road is closed both ways between M62 J22 (Rishworth Moor) and Pike End Road after an incident.

According to the AA’s traffic news, the accident was first reported at 3:20am.

Calderdale Community Protection Team has shared: “Due to an RTC the A672 Oldham Road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

“Closures are in place from the Turnpike and junction 22.

“Please find alternative routes and allow more time to travel.”