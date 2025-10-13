Traffic updates: Delays on M62 after it was closed eastbound near Chain Bar following crash

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:22 BST
Drivers may face delays on the M62 following a crash earlier today (Monday).

The M62 eastbound was closed following a collision by junction 26 for Chain Bar.

National Highways shared that a vehicle overturned on the M62 eastbound by the exit slip road for junction 26 for Chain Bar.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene and the slip road onto the M606 towards Chain Bar is closed.

All lanes of the M62 eastbound have reopened but drivers may still face delays.

