Tragedy as Jaguar driver dies after crash near Brighouse

A man has died after a crash near Brighouse.

He was driving a Jaguar XF which was involved in a collision with a red Audi TT at the junction of Wakefield Road and Coal Pit Lane in Clifton.

The 84-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are today making an appeal for anyone who saw the accident, which happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, May 8, to get in touch.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened

They also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of what happened, anyone who travelled between Lidl on Wakefield Road to the junction with Coal Pit Lane, or anyone who may have been travelling on Coal Pit Lane in the direction of Wakefield Road shortly before the time of the accident.