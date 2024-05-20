Tragedy as Jaguar driver dies after crash near Brighouse
He was driving a Jaguar XF which was involved in a collision with a red Audi TT at the junction of Wakefield Road and Coal Pit Lane in Clifton.
The 84-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are today making an appeal for anyone who saw the accident, which happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, May 8, to get in touch.
They also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of what happened, anyone who travelled between Lidl on Wakefield Road to the junction with Coal Pit Lane, or anyone who may have been travelling on Coal Pit Lane in the direction of Wakefield Road shortly before the time of the accident.
Anyone who can help can use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101, quoting log 1885 of May 8.