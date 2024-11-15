Trains cancelled through Halifax: Trains between Halifax and Manchester cancelled, delayed and making different stops after points failure
Services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds have been hit, with some trains running 30 minuted late and others stopped altogether.
Network Rail says it is working to to attempt the resolve the issue and but disruption is expected until 2pm.
According to the National Rail live departures board, all trains from Halifax to Manchester Victoria for the next hour have been cancelled.
Train operator Northern said: “Network advise train running can now resume, however to continue to allow them to work on the issue, we will thin out our services on some routes.”
For more details, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates