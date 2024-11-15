Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trains through Halifax are being cancelled or delayed after a points failure.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds have been hit, with some trains running 30 minuted late and others stopped altogether.

Network Rail says it is working to to attempt the resolve the issue and but disruption is expected until 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the National Rail live departures board, all trains from Halifax to Manchester Victoria for the next hour have been cancelled.

Trains have been cancelled or delayed

Train operator Northern said: “Network advise train running can now resume, however to continue to allow them to work on the issue, we will thin out our services on some routes.”

For more details, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates