Trains cancelled through Halifax: Trains between Halifax and Manchester cancelled, delayed and making different stops after points failure

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trains through Halifax are being cancelled or delayed after a points failure.

Services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds have been hit, with some trains running 30 minuted late and others stopped altogether.

Network Rail says it is working to to attempt the resolve the issue and but disruption is expected until 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the National Rail live departures board, all trains from Halifax to Manchester Victoria for the next hour have been cancelled.

Trains have been cancelled or delayedTrains have been cancelled or delayed
Trains have been cancelled or delayed

Train operator Northern said: “Network advise train running can now resume, however to continue to allow them to work on the issue, we will thin out our services on some routes.”

For more details, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

Related topics:HalifaxTrainsManchesterNetwork Rail
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice