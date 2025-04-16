Trains running between Leeds and Manchester Victoria via Dewsbury to be diverted through Halifax this weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Calderdale rail passengers planning to use services between Leeds and Manchester Victoria over the Easter weekend have been told to check before they travel as there will be some disruption.

Due to engineering works, services will be amended on this route between Saturday (April 19) and Monday (April 21).

Trains running between Leeds and Manchester Victoria via Dewsbury will be diverted via Bradford Interchange and Halifax, and will not call at Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.

Northern train at LeedsNorthern train at Leeds
Northern train at Leeds

Trains will not run between Leeds and Bradford Interchange via Dewsbury.

Rail replacement buses will run between Halifax and Dewsbury and affected Northern customers will also be able to travel on TransPennine Express services.

Passengers are being asked to check before travelling.

For more information visit www.northernrailway.co.uk

