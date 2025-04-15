Halifax town centre roads to be closed overnight - these buses will be diverting during the works

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Apr 2025, 08:33 BST
A road in Halifax town centre will see overnight closures over the next ten days.

Waterhouse Street is closed between 8pm and 5pm daily until April 25.

The works, which are part of the A629 phase two project, will be taking place from junction of Broad Street, to the junctions with John Street and Crossley Street.

Broad Street and Orange Street, HalifaxBroad Street and Orange Street, Halifax
Orange Street will also be closed between 8pm and 5am daily for the same works.

Works on Orange Street will take place from A629 Broad Street to junction with Great Albion Street.

Buses are having to divert due to the closure.

First 501, X1 and Team Pennine 536, 537, 562, 574, 577 are diverting via via Broad Street and Crown Street.

