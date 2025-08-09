Transport hub update: Business case delays won't delay start of work, says councillor

Delays in completing a business case for shared transport hubs in Calderdale are not expected to delay start of work, says a senior councillor.

Three shared transport hubs are proposed in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge and are described as “one-stop shops for transport services, with plans including facilities for car club vehicle parking locations, electric vehicle charging, secure cycle parking, access to shared e-bikes and bike repair stands.”

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, of which Calderdale is a member, launched the shared transport hub initiative.

Councillor Sarah Courtney.

The authority said it was a bid to get more people out of their cars and make it easier for them to choose sustainable modes of transport.

Jamie Furlong, who is a director of a community-owned, volunteer staffed, car sharing club, asked for an update on the hubs project in a questions session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

He said: “I am a Director of POD care share and obviously we have a keen interest in the schemes.

“Last we heard was that a business case was going to be submitted early in 2025 followed by construction, if successful, in winter 2025-26?”

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said progress as continuing and feasibility stage site designs were completed.

Most of the work on the business case had also been done but had been delayed over finalising arrangements and responsibilities for the “back office” overseeing the hubs.

“It is vital to the success of this pilot project that these conversations are concluded to allow successful implementation and future roll-out of a future Shared Transport Hub programme.

“That said, current expectations remain for on-site works to commence in the 2026 calendar year,” she said, adding officers could provide a more detailed discussion review is required.

Late last year Calderdale Council said hubs would be located at Hebden Bridge market place car park, Todmorden College, and School Lane in Todmorden.

Working hard to minimise the impact on parking, the council said, adding that there would be no changes to parking bay numbers in Todmorden but a reduction of three spaces in Hebden Bridge as a result of the plans.