Two Calderdale bus services will be unable to serve some stops during roadworks today
The works by Yorkshire Water are set to take place from 9.30pm to 3.30pm along Mill Bank Road.
Team Pennine shared: “Due to the closure of Mill bank today the 561 & 562 are unable to serve some stops along these routes.
“Stops affected in both directions: Triangle oak Ln, Sandy Dyke Ln, Deer Play Farm, Upper Deer Play Farm, Mill bank Rd, lower mill bank Rd, Birks Ln, Cottonstones Lumb Ln. Lumb Bridge, Alma Inn, Alma Ln, carr farm, Lighthazels Rd, Clough House farm, Soyland Town Blackshaw Clough bridge, Cross Wells rd, Blue ball rd, Town Ln, Head rd, Shaw edge farm, Hob ln, Making Place Hall, Cow Ln, & Ripponden, Stony Ln.”
This will be in place from 9am to 3.30pm today during the works.
