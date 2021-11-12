Updated plans revealed for walking and cycling improvements between Halifax and Huddersfield

The project is funded by over £25million from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and complements the work of the other stages of the A629 improvement scheme being delivered by Calderdale and Kirklees Councils.

The A629 Phase 4 Walking and Cycling Halifax – Huddersfield scheme aims to improve walking, cycling and bus travel in a broad area around the A629, as well as enabling better access for those using wheelchairs, scooters or mobility aids and those travelling with prams or pushchairs.

The scheme also looks to support the economy and reduce journey times between Halifax and Huddersfield.

Aerial view of Ainley Top Roundabout

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Phase 4 of the A629 improvement scheme focuses on the upgrade of facilities for walkers, cyclists, wheelchair users and those with pushchairs, as well as aiming to reduce congestion, shorten journey times and improve the reliability of public transport options.

“These major improvements include plans for a number of new and improved on and off-road walking and cycling routes. We’ve seen the popularity of existing routes soar over the last 18 months and we want to support this growth in demand with additional and upgraded options.

“Improvements are proposed for communities both along and around the A629 route between Halifax and Huddersfield and residents’ comments from our 2019 consultation have been used to adapt some of the previous plans.

“I encourage everyone that lives, works or travels around this area to have a look at the detailed plans and share their feedback to help inform our final designs.”

Plans for phase 4 are split into five sections:

Halifax to Calder Hebble junction – including connecting the Hebble Trail which currently ends at Phoebe Lane, with Halifax Town Centre and Halifax Railway Station.

Elland and West Vale - including new cycle facilities and traffic signal improvements, as well as the installation of a living green screen at West Vale Academy

Ainley Top roundabout – including crossing improvements, traffic lane extensions, widening of the route under the M62 to allow for more walking/cycling options and lighting and access improvements.

Ainley Top roundabout to Birkby to Huddersfield – including the improvement, extension and creation of walking and cycling routes, better linking to amenities within Birkby.

Ainley Top roundabout to Lindley to Huddersfield – including upgraded crossing facilities, new cycle and walking routes and a proposed speed limit reduction on Lidget Street with priority crossing for cyclists.

The consultation runs until Tuesday November 23 2021 and the feedback received will be used to refine proposals before a contractor is appointed to build the scheme.

It’s hoped that construction can begin in 2022.