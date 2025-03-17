Vandals stop buses running in part of Halifax

Buses were stopped in part of Halifax because of vandals.

Team Pennine announced on Saturday that buses on its 20 service would be missing parts of Pellon that night.

It is understood vandals had attacked one of the firm’s buses.

Team Pennine said: “Due to vandalism, the 20 service will not be service Rye Lane.

The buses stopped running on Saturday evening

"Stops missed: Ling Bob, Ling Bob Close, Ryecroft Lane, Bottom Silverwood, Silverwood Avenue, Rushton Hill Colse and Stretchgate in both directions from 6.35pm.”

Anyone with information about vandalism or any other crime should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.