Views wanted on overhaul of roads in part of Halifax aimed at getting people out of their cars

People are being urged to have their says on plans to overhaul roads in Pellon.

The Pellon Routes to Schools project is aimed at making it easier and safer for people of all ages to walk, cycle, rest and play on routes around schools in the area.

It particularly applies to trips to and from schools including Ling Bob Junior Infant and Nursery School, and Christ Church Pellon Primary School.

Plans have been drawn up for six locations around Rye Lane and Highroad Well Lane.

They include junction improvements, pedestrian crossings, narrowing of vehicle lanes, traffic calming and footway widening.

People are now being asked to share their thoughts on the proposals to help shape their further development.

The proposals are available online at https://engage.calderdale.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/pellon-routes-to-school-consultation.

People can view the plans and share their feedback using the online survey. The consultation closes on Sunday, January 26.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Cloun Scott Patient, said: “We want to make it easier for people to choose active ways to travel and spend their time.

“The proposals also aim to improve connections between local facilities and residential areas, making the area a more pleasant place for everyone to live, walk around and enjoy themselves.

“Leaving the car at home, especially for shorter journeys, is not only great for people’s health and wellbeing, it also benefits our environment by reducing traffic and emissions – supporting our net zero ambitions.

"Choosing active ways to get to and from schools can help children to develop habits that last a lifetime, supporting healthier lifestyles in the future.”